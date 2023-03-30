Pope spends ‘good night’ in hospital after breathing issues — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Pope Francis spent a calm night in hospital, a Vatican source said Thursday, a day after the 86-year-old was admitted with breathing difficulties and diagnosed with a respiratory infection.

“The pope spent a good night” at Rome’s Gemelli hospital, the source said, adding that there would be an update on his condition later in the morning.

Pope Francis, who earlier this month marked 10 years as head of the Catholic Church, has suffered a number of health issues but normally keeps a busy schedule and continues to travel widely.

His admission to the hospital on Wednesday — for what the Vatican initially said were pre-planned tests — sparked widespread alarm, particularly after unconfirmed reports that he arrived in an ambulance.

But hospital sources cited by the Ansa news agency on Thursday said those treating the Argentine pontiff were “very optimistic”.

Francis was forced to cancel Thursday’s engagements, and there are now questions over his presence at services for…