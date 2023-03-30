Punish those behind 450 cases of poll violation, NHRC, CSOs insist — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• NHRC: 450 human rights violation cases recorded during elections

The Federal Government has been tasked to arrest and probe perpetrators of various acts of electoral violence during the just concluded general elections before it’s too late. This is after the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), yesterday, disclosed that it received 450 complaints of human rights abuses and violations during the polls.

According to the Commission’s Executive Secretary, Tony Ojukwu (SAN), while 300 complaints of human rights violations were received during the Presidential and National Assembly elections, 150 cases were recorded during the governorship and state Houses of Assembly polls.

Ojukwu stated these in an interview with journalists in Abuja, during the…