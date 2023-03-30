Sanwo-Olu, Obasa, legislators-elect receive certificates of return







Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his Deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, the Speaker of the state’s House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa and other lawmakers-elect on Thursday received their Certificates of Return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Sanwo-Olu in his remarks, thanked the leadership of INEC for a job well done, hoping that in future […]

