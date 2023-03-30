Supreme Court dismisses ex-minister’s suit to disqualify Tinubu | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Supreme Court in Abuja has dismissed an appeal filed by a former Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, seeking to disqualify Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Apex Court on Thursday threw away the suit on the ground that it was statute-barred, having no life support it and legs to stand upon.

Justice John Inyang Okoro who presided over a 5-man panel of Justices of the Court while dismissing the appeal however did not award cost against the former Minister for withdrawing his case when informed that the case was filed outside the time prescribed by law.

Nwajiuba and a civil group, the Rights for All International, a non-governmental organization, had asked the Supreme Court to cancel the processes that produced Tinubu and his political parties.

He had lost at the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal both in Abuja on the same ground that his case lacked merit that could make the court look into it.

The Court of Appeal,…