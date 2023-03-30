Tinubu marks 71st birthday at hajj, pledges to fulfil campaign promises | The Guardian Nigeria News

Osinbajo, Olubadan, Oyebanji pray for president-elect

President-elect, Bola Tinubu, marked his 71st birthday at the lesser hajj in Saudi Arabia, yesterday.

The Guardian reported, on Sunday, that Tinubu was due for a routine medical appointment before departing for the lesser hajj.

“I think he left yesterday (Tuesday) morning,” a source told The Guardian yesterday.

Asked if he went for the appointment in the famous private health district in West London on Monday, the source said: “Yes. He came for his medicals. That is what he has always done. He saw his doctors for treatment.”

Tinubu left Nigeria for France last week and was said to have had “business meetings outside Paris” before going to London on Friday, where he spent the weekend.

MEANWHILE, the president-elect has assured the citizenry that he would live up to his campaign promises.

In a message to Nigerians to mark his 71st birthday, yesterday, he described his victory at the poll as a rare privilege that he…