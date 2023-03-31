AbdulMujeeb, Bamgbose to speak at Lagos NUJ chapel Ramadan lecture | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Lagos Information Chapel has announced that its annual Ramadan Lecture will be held on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

A member of the NUJ Lagos Information Chapel 2023 Ramadan Lecture Planning Committee, Bode Lawal, in a statement said the 17th edition is scheduled for the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa, Ikeja.

The lecture is themed “Home as the bedrock of a better society” and commences at 10:00 am prompt will feature Dr. Isa AbdulMujeeb, the Medical Director of Our Friend Hospital, Ogba and Dr. Ganiu Bamgbose of Lagos State University (LASU) Ojo as guest speakers.

Chairman of the planning committee, Taofeek Lawal said the two scholars will deliver lectures on the topics ‘Islamic perspectives as a panacea to insecurity in the nation’ and ‘Inordinate greed for wealth: Expected role of parents in modeling children towards an effective nation building’, respectively.

Lawal said the speakers will bring different…