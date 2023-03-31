I'm Kano governor, wait till you're sworn in, Ganduje replies governor-elect





Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has cautioned the state governor-elect, Abba Kabir Yusuf to desist from causing needless confusion in Kano State. Ganduje reminded Yusuf that he remains the chief executive officer of the state. The governor was reacting to a directive issued from the office of the governor-elect, warning individuals, groups, and organisations undertaking construction […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper