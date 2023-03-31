



An oil thief, Alu Isaac, has been sentenced to two years imprisonment in Port Harcourt for unlawfully dealing in petroleum products without a requisite license. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) disclosed this in a statement on its website. Isaac was sentenced by Justice P.I. Ajoku of Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, […]

The post Oil thief sentenced to two years imprisonment in Port Harcourt appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper