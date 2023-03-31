



Victor Osimhen will miss Napoli’s Serie A home game with AC Milan on Sunday due to injury. Napoli disclosed this on their website on Friday. Osimhen returned from international duty with the Super Eagles complaining of discomfort in his left abductor muscle. A round of medical tests confirmed that he has suffered a distractive lesion […]

The post Osimhen ruled out of Napoli tie against AC Milan with injury appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper