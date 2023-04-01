Cellulant’s Payment Processing Platform to Power Online and Offline Payments for Businesses in Africa | The Guardian Nigeria News

SAN FRANCISCO- US, March 31, 2023 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/– Leading payments technology company, Cellulant aims to change how businesses make payments and get paid in Africa by introducing online and offline payment solutions.

The payments market in Africa is experiencing rapid growth, mainly due to advancements in peer-to-peer (P2P) and consumer-to-business (C2B) payment solutions. However, the fragmentation of payment processing continues to pose a significant challenge for businesses seeking to establish a presence in Africa.

Solving intractable problems is not new to Cellulant; founded at the height of Africa’s mobile technology boom in 2003, Cellulant is building Africa’s most comprehensive payments infrastructure. The company offers a single API payment platform that enables businesses to collect payments online and offline while allowing anyone to pay from their mobile money, local and international cards, or bank. Providing alternative payment methods for…