Gastronomy Festival 2023: NIHOTOUR plans bumper package | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Management of National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) has announced plans to host Gastronomy Festival, at the sprawling Abuja International Conference Centre, on June 16 and June 17, 2023.



NIHOTOUR Gastronomy Festival is conceptualised to up skill Nigerian gastronomes on nitty-gritties of the preparation and presentation of foods, especially Nigerian traditional cuisines, with the objective of improving the expertise of personnel in the industry.



It is empirically evident that Gastronomy is currently one of the main tourism ‘push and pull’ factors that attract travellers to a destination. Hence, gastronomy has become a strategic tourist product that contributes to employment of host community’s youths and women, creation of wealth for investors, increased revenue streams for governments, and improving the value – chain of producing quality foods and processing the foods to hotels and catering outlets for tourism.



This year’s…