Liverpool humbled by Haaland-less Man City | The Guardian Nigeria News

Manchester City coped without the injured Erling Haaland to keep the Premier League title race alive by coming from behind to thrash Liverpool 4-1 on Saturday.

Goals from Julian Alvarez, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan and Jack Grealish moved the defending champions back to within five points of Arsenal at the top of the table.

City and Liverpool have finished as the top two in four of the past five Premier League seasons, but the Reds are struggling just to qualify for the Champions League after a dreadful campaign and were given another lesson in the gap they have to bridge be back challenging next season.

A chastening defeat leaves Jurgen Klopp’s men still seven points adrift of the top four down in sixth.

A groin injury meant Haaland was watching on from the stands alongside his father and former City midfielder Alfie Haaland.

Despite the absence of their 42-goal striker, Pep Guardiola’s men made a positive start as Alisson Becker was forced into saves from Gundogan and…