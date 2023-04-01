Makinde renames state-owned Technical University after predecessor, Ajimobi | The Guardian Nigeria News

Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has renamed the state-owned Technical University (Tech U), Ibadan, after his predecessor, late Abiola Ajimobi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Makinde announced the change of the institution’s name during its second convocation held at the University Hall, Tech U, on Friday.

According to the governor who is the Visitor to the university, the institution has made tremendous progress from its humble beginnings.

“Looking at this, today is a good day to honour my predecessor, who established the university.

“So, we have made the decision to rename this university as Sen. Abiola Ajimobi First Technical University, Ibadan,” Makinde announced.

He added that his administration would put the Governing Council of the institution in place before the end of April.

He equally approved a “Category 3 Primary Health Centre” for the university.

He stated that the facility would provide continuous and comprehensive care for the students and the…