Protesters: Abia Police Command alleges attack on operatives in Aba | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Police in Abia Command alleged that an attack on their men by some members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) resulted in the death of five members of the proscribed group.

The claim is contained in a statement by the Command’s PRO, Geoffrey Ogbonna on behalf of the Police Commissioner, Mr Mustapha Bala.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that five members of the group were shot dead in Osusu Aba on Friday as they were on a procession across Aba.

Some of the residents, armed with video evidence, said the group was protesting peacefully without disturbance.

Mr Chinomso Aka, a witness, said the group was protesting the continued detention of the group leader Nnamdi Kanu on Friday when the incident happened.

Bala said that “On 31/03/2023 at about 1145 hours, Policemen on confidence building patrol/show of force within Aba metropolis came under attack by the proscribed IPOB/ESN members.

“They were armed with petrol bombs, machetes, battle axes and…