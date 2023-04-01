wapTV honoured at WeMove Awards | The Guardian Nigeria News

Nigeria’s foremost family entertainment channel, wapTV, was honoured at the maiden edition of the WeMove Awards, for its ‘Outstanding Contributions to Fitness & Wellness in Nigeria’.



The channel was recognised with the noble awards that held on Saturday, March 25, at the Photismos Conference Centre, Lekki, Lagos, for broadcasting several TV shows that promotes a health and fitness – conscious lifestyle such as Health Matta, Shake Body, Boys Can Cook, Dear Shedams, Family Health, Make Your Food Your Medicine, Foodies & Spice, Usekwu Igbo, The Fastest Shedder Reality TV Show, Africa Kitchen, as well as the coverage of several fitness and medical events over the years.



Reacting to the recognition and award, Managing Director wapTV, Wole Adenuga said, “Fitness and wellness is something which all Nigerians should pay attention to regardless of their educational background or socio-economic class.”



“As the first Pidgin-speaking TV channel in Nigeria,…