



The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Youth League, Ogun State Coordinate, has called on the national leadership of the party to immediately suspend a former governor of the state and senator-elect for Ogun East senatorial district, Gbenga Daniel, for working against the party in the March 18 Governorship and House of Assembly elections in the state.

The post Anti-Party activities: APC Youth League calls for immediate suspension of ex-governor Daniel appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper