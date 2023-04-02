Confusion as LP spokesman ‘validates’ viral Peter Obi, Oyedepo audio — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Labour Party campaign council has urged the public to disregard allegations of religious bigotry in a viral audio from an alleged phone conversation between Peter Obi and Bishop David Oyedepo.

The now-viral audio between Obi, Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, and Oyedepo, president of Living Faith Church known as Winners Chapel, was published by a digital media outlet People’s Gazette (PG) on Saturday.

In the audio, the voice described as Obi’s appealed to someone whom Gazette said was Oyedepo to help him speak to Christian voters in Nigeria’s southwest voters and Kwara state in northcentral to support his presidential bid.

The voice purported to be that of Obi said the election was a “religious war”.

Oyedepo is from Kwara state.

PG said it contacted Obi and Oyedepo before publishing the leaked phone conversation but none responded to their inquiry. Labour Party and Obi are yet to speak on the viral audio at the time of filing this report.

But…