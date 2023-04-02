‘Only govt intervention can rescue poultry industry’ | The Guardian Nigeria News

There seems to be no respite yet for the poultry industry, as farmers across the country have continued to count their losses due to the impact of the naira redesign policy.

As of March 15, 2023, the farmers have lost over 15 million crates of eggs, being unsold and damaged, amounting to over N30b and according to the Director-General of the Poultry Association of Nigeria, Dr Onallo Akpa, who disclosed that the situation of the cash supply into the system has improved, confirmed to The Guardian at the weekend that, “our people still encounter lots of losses till today.”



Akpa noted that there’s no how the Federal Government can compensate the farmers for the huge losses, instead, government should mop up the eggs through the association for distribution to the most vulnerable old populations as part of the social investment support to Nigerians.



Akpa said: “It is a continuous loss, after that, the situation of the cash supply into the system has improved, our…