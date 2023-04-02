Sinner beats Alcaraz, meets Medvedev in Miami Open final | The Guardian Nigeria News

Jannik Sinner is through to the Miami Open decider after eliminating world number one, Carlos Alcaraz 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 6-2 in Friday’s semi-final.

Sinner, 21, has enjoyed a terrific start to 2023. Since the beginning of the Australian Open, the Italian has only lost three matches – to Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev and Alcaraz.

He avenged his defeat to Tsitsipas with a straight sets win at the Rotterdam Open, and he has now got one back on Alcaraz after their three-hour war of attrition.

Both players created exactly 12 break point opportunities, and Sinner’s 26 unforced errors were only one less than Alcaraz’s 27, but the Spanish 19-year-old committed an uncharacteristic nine double faults. The loss snapped Alcaraz’s 10-match winning streak.

The victory gives Sinner his second appearance in the Miami Open final after losing the 2021 edition to Hubert Hurkacz, and he now joins Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic as the only players to ever reach the final here…