Trump lawyers blast indictment as ‘political persecution’ | The Guardian Nigeria News

Donald Trump’s lawyers came out swinging on Sunday, lambasting the former president’s indictment as “political persecution” ahead of his court appearance next week.

Attorney Joe Tacopina dismissed the anticipated charges against Trump — related to a hush-money payment to an adult film star in 2016 — as “some twilight zone sort of scenario” in an “upside down world.”

“This is a case of political persecution,” he said on CNN.

Tacopina also blasted likely key witness Michael Cohen, the former Trump lawyer who was jailed on related charges and turned against his former boss, as “a pathological, convicted liar.”

Trump’s arraignment on Tuesday in Manhattan federal court will make history as the first time a president or former president has faced criminal charges.

But the indictment remains under seal, and even the circumstances of Trump’s appearance in New York remain unclear.

Tacopina did say that he does not expect to move for an immediate dismissal,…