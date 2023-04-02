West Ham climb out of relegation zone as Saints stay bottom | The Guardian Nigeria News

West Ham climbed out of the Premier League relegation zone as Nayef Aguerd’s first goal for the club sealed a crucial 1-0 win against fellow strugglers Southampton on Sunday.

David Moyes’ side kicked off at the London Stadium languishing second bottom of the table, with Southampton in last place.

But Morocco defender Aguerd’s maiden goal since signing from French club Rennes last year lifted the Hammers up to 14th.

West Ham are just one point above the relegation zone, but they have a little breathing space thanks to their first win in three league games.

On the day Leicester sacked Brendan Rodgers after their slump into the bottom three, Hammers boss Moyes must have breathed a sigh of relief when the final whistle blew on a result that may have saved his job.

Southampton remain bottom of the table and sit three points from safety after their winless run reached four games.

Moyes has endured calls for his sacking throughout a troubled season and there was a palpable sense of…