Why naira scarcity won’t end soon | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Currency In Circulation To GDP Ratio Falls From 1.63% To 0.49% In Two Months

• Scarcity’ll Contract GDP Up To 0.5% In Q2, FG Warned

• No Bank Can Meet 50% Of Customers’ Cash Needs — Managers

• CBN Must Increase Cash Circulation To N2.3tr To Ease Scarcity, Says Emmanuel

• Nigerians No Longer Depositing Cash, Advised To Brace Up For More Hardship

• Toll On Small Businesses Heavy, Says Muda Yusuf

As Nigerians grapple with the multidimensional hardship in daily lives occasioned by the persistent Naira scarcity, financial experts have encouraged them to brace up for more difficult times as the crises might not abate soon.

Notwithstanding assurances by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to ease cash scarcity in the country, data and financial analysts, market intelligence and expert opinions suggest Nigerians would live with limited cash circulation for long or months unless there is a radical departure from the apex bank’s management approach.



The CBN was recently…