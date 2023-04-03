Court Grants Portable Bail After Arraignment For Assault





Controversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola, known as Portable, has been granted bail. Portable, who was arraigned for assault before a Magistrate’s Court in Ogun state, on Monday morning, was granted bail. The police arrested Portable at the expiration of an ultimatum to submit himself on Friday, March 31, 2023. Ogun State police spokesperson Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper