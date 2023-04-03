EFCC arrests 17 suspected internet fraudsters in Makurdi





Operatives of the Makurdi Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Saturday April 1, 2023 arrested 17 suspected Internet fraudsters in Makurdi, Benue State. EFCC in a tweet said the suspects were arrested following actionable intelligence and items recovered from them include mobile phones, ATM cards, Laptops, Lexus RX330 and Toyota […]

