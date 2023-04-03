Kaduna decries low repayment of N600 million business loans





The Kaduna state’s commissioner for human service and social development, Hajiyah Hafsat Baba, has urged beneficiaries of the Kaduna State Women Empowerment Funds to promptly repay the loan of N600 million given to them. Baba said this at a One Day Interactive Session On Women’s Economic Empowerment and Role of Faith Leaders and opponents, organized by […]

