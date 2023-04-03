Khosi wins first BBTitans | The Guardian Nigeria News

After 78 days in the Big Brother house, 25-year-old South African journalist, Makhosazane, known as Khosi, yesterday, emerged the winner of the maiden edition of Big Brother Titans (BBTitans) reality TV show.

Tagged Ziyakhala Wahala, the show, which is the brainchild of DSTV, and sponsored by Flutterwave and Bambo, had Nigeria’s Kanaga Jr and South Africa’s Khosi as the last two contestants.

At BBTitans, contestants from Nigeria and South Africa battled for the grand prize of $100,000.

Nigeria’s Yvonne, Ebubu and Kanaga Jnr and South Africa’s Tsatsii, Khosi and Ipeleng made it to the finals for the grand prize.

BBTitans premiered on Sunday, January 15, 2023 with 20 housemates introduced into the house, situated in South Africa.

Hosted by Nigeria’s Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and South Africa’s Lawrence Maleke, the premiere also featured a performance from Afrobeat star, D’banj.