NCC training military cadets on modern warfare communication strategy – Danbatta | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), is training cadets of the Department of Computer Science, Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), on modern warfare using Information Communication Technology (ICT).

The Executive Vice-Chairman (EVC), of the NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, who revealed this on Monday in Abuja during a lecture to the cadets, said that modern warfare was no longer about physical combat.

Danbatta said that NCC was investing in a modern communication warfare to be able to maintain and sustain internal peace and combat external aggression.

“The ultimate training we have given our officers and gentlemen in the military is modern warfare technique. And this technique does not rely on physical combat anymore.

“You don’t even come close to each other; the war is normally won without exchanging a simple blow. The war is normally won safely in the command and control centres.

“Like I said, the combat readiness strategy has been implemented – locating where the enemy…