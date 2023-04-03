Nigeria gunmen kill 12 people in four attacks | The Guardian Nigeria News

At least 12 people were killed and several others injured or kidnapped in a spate of attacks in northeast and central Nigeria, police and officials said Monday.

Insecurity is a major concern in Africa’s most populous country as a new president is set to be sworn in next month following an election disputed by the opposition.

In northeastern Adamawa State on Monday, unidentified gunmen stormed Dabna village in Hong district, resulting in the “unfortunate murder of three (persons)”, local police spokesman Suleiman Nguroje said, adding that homes were set ablaze.

No group has claimed responsibility although Boko Haram jihadists are known to launch occasional attacks in the area from their Sambisa forest enclave in neighbouring Borno State.

Also on Monday, gunmen attacked communities in Oganenigu, in the Dekina district of central Kogi State, according to local authorities.

The governor’s spokesman Muhammed Onogwu said that a local politician was killed while others were…