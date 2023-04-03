Oyo REC explains reasons for supplementary election in 2 Federal Constituencies | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Oyo State, Dr Adeniran Tella, says disruption of the electoral process on Feb. 25 by some suspected hoodlums in two polling units of Oluyole and Ibadan North East/South-East Federal Constituencies was the reason for supplementary election in the affected polling units.

Tella made the clarifications on Monday at the fourth Annual Ramadan Lecture series held within the premises of the commission’s headquarters in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that theme of the lecture was: “Good Governance – Islamic Perspective”.

According to him, the conduct of the supplementary election also became necessary as a result of failure of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

“As a result of the above, the margin of lead between the two leading candidates remained very low compared to the total number of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) collected in the affected polling units, hence, there is inconclusiveness,” he…