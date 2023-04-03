



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members in Rivers State staged a protest on Monday at Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) headquarters. The protesters demanded that INEC allow a joint inspection of election materials by political parties ahead of the election petition tribunal sitting that declared the winner of the election on Saturday, March 18. The […]

The post PDP protest, demands joint inspection of election materials in Rivers appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper