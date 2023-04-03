S.Sudanese troops join regional force in east DR Congo | The Guardian Nigeria News

South Sudanese soldiers arrived in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday, an AFP journalist saw, joining a regional military force in an area battered by the M23 rebellion.

At least 45 soldiers touched down in the city of Goma in the late morning, with further contingents expected to arrive at later dates.

The South Sudanese soldiers are part of the seven-nation East African Community (EAC) military force, which was created last June to stabilise eastern DRC.

Much of the region is plagued by dozens of armed groups, a legacy of regional wars that flared in the 1990s and 2000s.

In North Kivu province, M23 rebels have captured swathes of territory and advanced within several dozen kilometres of its capital Goma since re-emerging from dormancy in late 2021.

The EAC force — which comprises Kenyan, Burundian and Ugandan troops as well as South Sudanese — is due to supervise a planned pull-back of M23 rebels.

“Welcome to Goma,” said Colonel Jok Akech, an officer with the…