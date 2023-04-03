Shakira And Her Children Relocate To Miami “In Search Of Happiness” | The Guardian Nigeria News

By Oke Odunmorayo 03 April 2023 |

2:52 pm Shakira’s life has been full of ups and downs, not only as a result of her divorce from Gerard Piqué but also as a result of her father’s difficult medical issues, which required his hospitalization in a Barcelona facility. William Mebarak, Shakira’s Father, has been given the all-clear to leave Spain and travel to Miami,…

Shakira’s life has been full of ups and downs, not only as a result of her divorce from Gerard Piqué but also as a result of her father’s difficult medical issues, which required his hospitalization in a Barcelona facility.

William Mebarak, Shakira’s Father, has been given the all-clear to leave Spain and travel to Miami, Florida to begin his new life.

Shakira is beginning a new phase…