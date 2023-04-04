Akon Denies Criticising Elon Musk, Says Twitter Was Hacked





Africa, and Senegalese born entertainer Akon, has refuted claims that he criticized Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter, for introducing charges for the platform’s blue verification badges. Akon stated that he would not pay for the new Twitter blue subscription. Akon argued that Twitter used to plead with musicians to remain active on the platform […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper