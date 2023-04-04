Bandits kidnap 10 students in Kaduna secondary school





Kaduna State’s Commissioner for Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, Samuel Aruwan on Tuesday said about ten students of Government Secondary School, Awon (a day secondary school) were kidnapped on Monday. The commissioner who confirmed the incident in a statement said the State Government received preliminary reports from security agencies regarding the […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper