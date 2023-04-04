Delta APC expels Omo-Agege from party — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State has banned the Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, from being a member of the party over to alleged anti-party activities.

This was announced by Delta APC announced in a letter dated March 31, 2023 and signed by the Chairman, Ulebor Isaac, on behalf of the State Executive Committee of the party and Secretary, Inana Michael, and 23 others.

Omo-Agege, the governorship candidate of the APC in Delta State lost to the Governor-elect and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Sheriff Oborevwori.

Omo-Agege scored 240,229 votes while Oborevwori scored 360,234 votes.

In the expulsion letter, the Delta APC members unanimously resolved and adopted the expulsion of Omo-Agege as a member of the party by the executive committee of the Orogun ward and Ughelli North Local Government chapter.

“The State Executive Committee of All Progressives Congress Delta State in a meeting held on the 31st March, 2023 at the…