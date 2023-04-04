GIABA trains BDC operators over money laundering, terrorism financing | The Guardian Nigeria News

For effective compliance with Anti-Money Laundering and Combating Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) laws, the Inter-Governmental Action Group against Money Laundering in West Africa (GIABA) Tuesday, began a three-day training for operators of Bureau De Change.

The Director General, GIABA, Mr Edwin W. Harris in his remarks, noted that while the Mutual Evaluation Report of Nigeria captured 4,798 registered forex dealers with an asset base of $469,734,000.00U, the sector has remained vulnerable to money laundering and terrorism financing activities.

According to him, limited awareness of money laundering and terrorism financing, attendant risks as well as poor implementation of preventive measures are some of the challenges confronting the sector.

Represented by the Acting Director, of Evaluation and Compliance, Dr Jeffrey Isima, the D.G stated that the primary objective of the workshop was to provide a platform for participants to share experiences and foster cooperation and…