Impostor sentenced to four years imprisonment in Kano for UN job scam — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Kano State High Court on Tuesday sentenced one Ahmad Sultan Sardauna to four years imprisonment for offences bordering on conspiracy and forgery.

The Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) disclosed this on their Twitter handle.

Presided over by Justice Hadiza Suleiman, Sultan was arraigned by the EFCC alongside one Emmanuel Tunde sometime in November 2022.

They were arraigned for forging documents in an attempt to defraud a Somali to the tune of $4,661 under the guise of securing job for him at the United Nations.

Upon arraignment, Emmanuel pleaded guilty and was convicted by the court.

Sultan on the other hand, pleaded not guilty thereby forcing the case to proceed to trial.

However, when the matter came up for trial on Tuesday, Sultan eventually pleaded guilty to the charges against him.