Lagos seals two supermarkets for selling expired products







The Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA) has sealed two supermarkets for selling expired products. LASCOPA in a tweet said one of the expired products found in one of the supermarkets was a certain Tomi Apple drink. In the course of the inspection of the supermarkets by the Monitoring and Enforcement team of LASCOPA, some […]

