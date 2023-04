Over 20,000 visually impaired Nigerians have successfully undergone free corrective surgeries. Their power of sight was restored via the Priceless Gift of Sight initiative of First City Monument Bank (FCMB) in partnership with the Tulsi Chanrai Foundation (TCF).

