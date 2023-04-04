Ogun Police parade man in connection with journalist kidnap | The Guardian Nigeria News

Ogun State Police Command paraded one of the suspects who abducted a journalist, Oduneye Olusegun at the Mobalufon area of Ijebu Ode, Ogun State on March 9, 2023.

The 41-year-old suspect, Temidayo Oladimeji was arrested on March 24, 2023, following a painstaking technical and intelligence-based investigation embarked upon by Superintendent of Police (SP), Taiwo Opadiran-led anti-kidnapping team, which led them to the suspect’s hideout where he has been hibernating.

It will be recalled that Olusegun was abducted by three gunmen in the Mobalufon area of Ijebu Ode. Consequently, policemen attached to Obalende divisional headquarters traced the kidnappers to the Idimu area of Lagos, where they engaged the criminal in a gun battle.

At the end of the encounter, the kidnappers escaped with serious gunshot injuries and abandoned the victim and his car.

Having rescued the victim, the Commissioner of Police, Frank Mba ordered a massive manhunt for the fleeing suspects, and…