Rivers PDP supporters protest at INEC office, clash with Cole, followers | The Guardian Nigeria News

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supporters, yesterday, took to the streets of Port Harcourt to protest what they termed attempts violate the mandate given to the party to govern the state in the next four years, insisting that the electoral umpire must remain apolitical and independent.

The supporters, who marched to Aba road from GRA junction to waterlines, asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a joint inspection of political parties on its documents and not to allow just one political party to inspect the materials.

The supporters displayed posters with different inscriptions such as: “PDP demand the CTC (Certified True Copy) of all results from INEC;” “Save our mandate, give us our mandate, INEC.”

Speaking with The Guardian, one of the protesters, Ikechi Worlu, said: “No amount of interference or threats can change the mandate freely given to us by the good people of Rivers State.

“The PDP in Rivers State must be treated fairly in the…