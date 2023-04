Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, has closed down Tower Primary School, Oba, following indictment of the proprietor, Kosisochukwu Igwe, and a teacher, Precious Chibuzo, in examination malpractices during the 2023 Transition Placement Examination of the state.

