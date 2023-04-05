



The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed says, “It is irresponsible and reckless” The online report credited to him that INEC deliberately withheld the real-time upload of presidential election results from polling units. The minister made the clarification on Wednesday in Washington DC, while reacting to the report published on some online platforms. […]

The post I did not say INEC “deliberately withheld uploading” election results – Lai Mohammed appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper