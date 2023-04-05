Maximising potential of Internet exchange points in Nigeria | The Guardian Nigeria News

With the Internet Exchange Point (IXP) facilities in about four different locations across the country, the need for businesses to leverage the infrastructure and peering to improve Internet reliability and lower cost has been re-echoed. ADEYEMI ADEPETUN writes.

Globally, the Internet has become an essential tool for many people. Billions of people use it every day for checking their emails, visiting their favourite websites and purchasing in eCommerce sites.



Many people know how to use the network of networks. However, just a few people know how the Internet works such that every user can see the information requested at any moment; even if the user is on the other divide of the world.



While the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) put global Internet users at 5.16 billion, statistics from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) showed that 155 million people in the country access the Internet through the narrowband, while some 84 million surf it via the…