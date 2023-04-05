





Grammy award winner, Tems (Temilade Openiyi); singer, Ayra Starr (Oyinkansola Aderibigbe); Hansel and Germain Ndu-Okeke, Blessing Abeng, and two other Nigerians are among the young Nigerian leaders named in Forbes Africa’s ’30 Under 30′ of the year 2023. Forbes Africa’s 30 Under 30 recognises the brightest visionaries, risk-takers, change-makers and pioneers to take their place […]

The post Meet 7 influential young Nigerians listed on 2023 Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper