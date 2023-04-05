Minister seeks increased women participation in politics, digital education | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, has advocated women’s active inclusion in politics and digital education, stating that the digital space had far-reaching consequences for women’s economic, social and political empowerment.

Tallen stated this on Tuesday in Abuja at the annual National Women’s Conference Day programme. This year’s programme has as a theme, “Inclusive Technology and Digital Education for Gender Equality and Women Empowerment.”

Dwelling on technology as a pathway to achieving desired progress by women, the Minister noted that without technology, women cannot make the desired progress in Nigeria.

She said: “In this respect, we must seek for an innovative solutions that can facilitate how to leverage technology to close the gender gap and empower women to have access to health care, information, financial services, education and governance processes.”

She added that technology has become the new norm; shaping the lives of ordinary…