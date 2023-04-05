NACAT partners EFCC, ICPC to hold walk against corruption, trafficking in Abuja







In continuation of its efforts to weed the society of all kinds of corruption and trafficking crimes, Network Against Corruption and Human Trafficking (NACAT) on Tuesday staged a road walk against the vices in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. Led by its Executive Director of Investigation, Fejiro Oliver, and its Legal Director, Barrister Ovie Justice, […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper