National Troupe sensitizes IDP children on folklore | The Guardian Nigeria News

National Troupe of Nigeria (NTN), in a bid to showcase Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage and diversity, carried out a sensitization exercise for children at the Internally Displaced People’s (IDP) camps in Abuja, on folklore. The aim was to keep them rooted in their culture.

NTN also organized a folklore performance competition among schools in IDP camps in Abuja, including Bethharbel Elementary School for IDP; Durumi; Interfaith School, Malaysia Garden ID, Apo; Sharing Prosperity School, IDP camp, Kuchingoro, and students of Junior Secondary School, Karmajiji, to bring some hopes to the children in the camp who are victims of circumstances, and to create some exposure to the children.

Speaking at the event tagged, ‘10th Children Workshop’ organized to commemorate the 2023 International Theater Day ( ITD), the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, blamed parents for the worrisome state of the nation.

Mohammed, who was represented by the Managing…