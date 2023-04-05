OADC commits to $500m investment as Lagos data centre goes live — Technology — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• Only 1% of global data centre resides in Lagos, says Coker

• Firm tasks FG on progressive policies to boost sub-sector

Open Access Data Centres (OADC), a WIOCC Group Company has reiterated its commitment to fully implement its planned $500 million inv estment in data centre infrastructure in Africa, made in 2021, for a five-year period.



To show its commitment, the firm said it has completed the first phase of its $150 million Data Centre facility in Lagos.



The OADC Lagos LOS1 is a purpose-built, high specification data centre, situated on a prime four-hectares site in Lekki, making it the largest data centre campus in West Africa.



The carrier neutral facility will deliver up to 20megawatts site load across more than 7,200m (square) of white space-sufficient for 3,200 racks.



While addressing journalists in Lagos, the Chief Executive Office, OADC Lagos, Dr. Ayotunde Coker, said the facility with multiple carrier Points of Presence with diverse routes is…