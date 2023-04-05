Peter Obi denies ‘religious war’ audio with Oyedepo, threatens legal action — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi has distanced himself from a viral audio chat with Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Church known as Winners Chapel.

“Let me reiterate that the audio call being circulated is fake, and at no time throughout the campaign and now did I ever say, think, or even imply that the 2023 election is, or was a religious war,” Obi tweeted on Wednesday.

“The attempts to manipulate Nigerians is very sad and wicked. Our legal team have been instructed to take appropriate legal actions against Peoples Gazette and others.”

In the audio, the voice described as Obi’s appealed to someone whom Peoples’ Gazette, the media platform that released the audio, said was Oyedepo to help him speak to Christian voters in Nigeria’s southwest voters and Kwara state in northcentral to support his presidential bid.

The voice purported to be that of…